Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

NASDAQ:HRZN opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $298.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.05. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $19.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.10.

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 46.29%. The company had revenue of $16.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.77 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter worth $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 21.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 245,900.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 7,377 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

