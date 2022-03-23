Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 7,300 ($96.10) to GBX 6,000 ($78.99) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from CHF 145 to CHF 135 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Just Eat Takeaway.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,525.43.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

GRUB opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $19.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.91.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the fourth quarter valued at $27,559,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 31.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,929,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,493,000 after purchasing an additional 702,485 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the fourth quarter valued at $5,874,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 948.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 576,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,382,000 after purchasing an additional 521,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 318.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 573,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,480,000 after acquiring an additional 436,787 shares during the period. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.