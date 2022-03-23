Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $298.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.10. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $19.08.

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $16.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.77 million. As a group, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 86.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter worth $355,000. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

