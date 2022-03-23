Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT)

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sierra Metals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$2.75 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$3.75 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.23.
Sierra Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.
