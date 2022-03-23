IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.59) Per Share

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report issued on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.12) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IDYA. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.88.

IDYA opened at $11.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.42. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $460.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.85.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.16). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 18.87% and a negative net margin of 178.09%. The business had revenue of $2.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 82.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 404.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 5,655 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 138,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 8,337 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

