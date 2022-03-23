Brokers Offer Predictions for Silvergate Capital Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.64. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.45.

Shares of SI opened at $151.19 on Monday. Silvergate Capital has a 52 week low of $80.78 and a 52 week high of $239.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.32 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.14 and a 200-day moving average of $142.65.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 44.71% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $49.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 442.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $340,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Lempres acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.20 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

