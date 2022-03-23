NIO (NIO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NIO opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. NIO has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $55.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.99 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.82 and a 200-day moving average of $31.56.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Macquarie started coverage on NIO in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 target price for the company. 86 Research upgraded NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. CLSA cut their target price on NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on NIO in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.58.
About NIO (Get Rating)
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
