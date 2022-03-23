NIO (NIO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NIO opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. NIO has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $55.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.99 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.82 and a 200-day moving average of $31.56.

Get NIO alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Macquarie started coverage on NIO in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 target price for the company. 86 Research upgraded NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. CLSA cut their target price on NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on NIO in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in NIO by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 74,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,108 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth $815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

About NIO (Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.