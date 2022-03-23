KeyCorp Weighs in on Vacasa Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VCSA)

Vacasa Inc (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Vacasa in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.18). KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vacasa’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Get Vacasa alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vacasa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.57.

NASDAQ:VCSA opened at $8.70 on Monday. Vacasa has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.99.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Vacasa in the 4th quarter valued at $587,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Vacasa in the 4th quarter valued at $832,000. 66.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vacasa (Get Rating)

Vacasa provides vacation rental management platform principally in North America. Vacasa, formerly known as TPG Pace Solutions Corp., is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vacasa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vacasa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.