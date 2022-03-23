Brokers Set Expectations for ImmunoGen, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ImmunoGen in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 98.58% and a negative net margin of 199.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IMGN. TheStreet lowered ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Shares of NASDAQ IMGN opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. ImmunoGen has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $8.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,701,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,795,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 3,013,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,086,000 after buying an additional 358,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

