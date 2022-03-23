Sportradar Group (SRAD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 30th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of SRAD opened at $15.63 on Wednesday. Sportradar Group has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $28.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
A number of research analysts recently commented on SRAD shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sportradar Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sportradar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sportradar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.
About Sportradar Group (Get Rating)
Sportradar Group AG focuses on operating as a holding company for Sportradar Holding AG that provides integrated sports data and technology platforms to the sports betting industry in the United Kingdom, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues, betting operators, and media companies.
