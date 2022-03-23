Sportradar Group (SRAD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 30th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SRAD opened at $15.63 on Wednesday. Sportradar Group has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $28.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on SRAD shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sportradar Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sportradar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sportradar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRAD. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sportradar Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 8,183 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Sportradar Group by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 466,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,190,000 after acquiring an additional 70,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Sportradar Group by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 103,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 43,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

About Sportradar Group (Get Rating)

Sportradar Group AG focuses on operating as a holding company for Sportradar Holding AG that provides integrated sports data and technology platforms to the sports betting industry in the United Kingdom, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues, betting operators, and media companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.