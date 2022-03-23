Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €107.00 Price Target

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) has been given a €107.00 ($117.58) price objective by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BMW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($148.35) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €127.00 ($139.56) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €123.00 ($135.16) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($98.90) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($137.36) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €102.40 ($112.53).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €79.06 ($86.88) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €88.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of €87.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €67.58 ($74.26) and a 12-month high of €100.42 ($110.35). The stock has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

