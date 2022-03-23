JOST Werke (ETR:JST) PT Set at €71.00 by Hauck and Aufhaeuser

JOST Werke (ETR:JST – Get Rating) has been assigned a €71.00 ($78.02) target price by equities researchers at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 74.88% from the company’s previous close.

JST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($76.92) target price on shares of JOST Werke in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($81.32) target price on shares of JOST Werke in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of ETR:JST opened at €40.95 ($45.00) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $610.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €43.41 and a 200 day moving average price of €47.70. JOST Werke has a 12 month low of €35.45 ($38.96) and a 12 month high of €57.80 ($63.52). The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.44.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

