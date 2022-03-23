Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Vonovia (ETR:VNAGet Rating) has been given a €65.00 ($71.43) target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 48.81% from the stock’s current price.

VNA has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($68.13) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($65.93) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($73.63) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($79.12) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($64.84) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €63.07 ($69.31).

ETR VNA opened at €44.05 ($48.41) on Monday. Vonovia has a 12-month low of €42.43 ($46.63) and a 12-month high of €60.96 ($66.99). The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €47.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €50.29. The firm has a market cap of $34.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

