Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €95.00 Price Target

Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) has been given a €95.00 ($104.40) price target by Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 9.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($153.85) price target on Safran in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group set a €133.00 ($146.15) price target on Safran in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($153.85) price target on Safran in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($137.36) price objective on shares of Safran in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €134.00 ($147.25) price objective on shares of Safran in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Safran currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €125.82 ($138.26).

Shares of SAF stock opened at €104.94 ($115.32) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €108.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of €109.33. Safran has a 1 year low of €67.17 ($73.81) and a 1 year high of €92.36 ($101.49).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

