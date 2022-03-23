Michael Tobin Buys 533 Shares of Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Stock

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Rating) insider Michael Tobin bought 533 shares of Audioboom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,870 ($24.62) per share, with a total value of £9,967.10 ($13,121.51).

Michael Tobin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, Michael Tobin bought 526 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,890 ($24.88) per share, with a total value of £9,941.40 ($13,087.68).

On Thursday, March 10th, Michael Tobin bought 526 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,880 ($24.75) per share, with a total value of £9,888.80 ($13,018.43).

On Friday, March 4th, Michael Tobin bought 835 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,770 ($23.30) per share, with a total value of £14,779.50 ($19,456.95).

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Michael Tobin acquired 542 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,820 ($23.96) per share, with a total value of £9,864.40 ($12,986.31).

On Thursday, January 27th, Michael Tobin acquired 1,111 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,350 ($17.77) per share, with a total value of £14,998.50 ($19,745.26).

LON BOOM opened at GBX 1,860 ($24.49) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of £294.64 million and a P/E ratio of -211.25. Audioboom Group plc has a one year low of GBX 255 ($3.36) and a one year high of GBX 2,260 ($29.75). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,799.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,342.04.

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United states. Its platform allows partners to embed, share through social channels, and re-syndicate their content; and to monetize their audio through live in-reads, as well as the dynamic insertion of pre, mid, and post roll audio adverts and video ads.

