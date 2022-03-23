Habib Annous Acquires 250,000 Shares of Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Stock

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO – Get Rating) insider Habib Annous acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of £77,500 ($102,027.38).

Shares of HMSO opened at GBX 32 ($0.42) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 35.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.32. The company has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion and a PE ratio of -3.27. Hammerson plc has a 52-week low of GBX 25.99 ($0.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 44.60 ($0.59).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Hammerson’s payout ratio is -0.04%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HMSO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 36 ($0.47) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 33 ($0.43) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.53) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hammerson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 32.14 ($0.42).

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

