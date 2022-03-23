Habib Annous Acquires 250,000 Shares of Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Stock

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO – Get Rating) insider Habib Annous acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of £77,500 ($102,027.38).
Shares of HMSO opened at GBX 32 ($0.42) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 35.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.32. The company has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion and a PE ratio of -3.27. Hammerson plc has a 52-week low of GBX 25.99 ($0.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 44.60 ($0.59).
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Hammerson’s payout ratio is -0.04%.
About Hammerson (Get Rating)
At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.
