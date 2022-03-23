Swagatam Mukerji Purchases 459 Shares of Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) Stock

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU – Get Rating) insider Swagatam Mukerji purchased 459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £224.91 ($296.09).

Swagatam Mukerji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 17th, Swagatam Mukerji purchased 50,000 shares of Centaur Media stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £24,000 ($31,595.58).

On Monday, February 21st, Swagatam Mukerji purchased 495 shares of Centaur Media stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £222.75 ($293.25).

On Wednesday, January 19th, Swagatam Mukerji bought 255 shares of Centaur Media stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 59 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of £150.45 ($198.06).

Shares of Centaur Media stock opened at GBX 48 ($0.63) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £70.49 million and a PE ratio of -60.88. Centaur Media Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 38 ($0.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 60 ($0.79). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 47.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 51.52.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. Centaur Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.63%.

Centaur Media Company Profile

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Creative Review/Design Week, Oystercatchers, Influencer intelligence, Mini-MBA, and Really.

