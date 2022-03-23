$4.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) to post sales of $4.27 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Infosys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.19 billion and the highest is $4.33 billion. Infosys reported sales of $3.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infosys will report full year sales of $16.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.22 billion to $16.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $18.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.94 billion to $19.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INFY. Bank of America lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.91.

NYSE INFY opened at $24.79 on Wednesday. Infosys has a twelve month low of $17.24 and a twelve month high of $26.39. The stock has a market cap of $103.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFY. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 304.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

