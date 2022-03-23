Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 72,140 Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) by 84.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 72,140 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 8,630 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 1,704.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 73,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Young-Joon Kim purchased 5,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $94,840.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Woung Moo Lee sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $130,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.32. 260,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,046. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average is $18.24. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.45 million, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $110.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Magnachip Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

