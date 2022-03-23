Seadrill (OTCMKTS:SDRLF) Shares Up 6.9%

Shares of Seadrill Limited (OTCMKTS:SDRLF – Get Rating) shot up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 541,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 221,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.17.

Seadrill Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SDRLF)

Seadrill Limited provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Harsh Environment, Floaters, and Jack-ups Rigs. The company owns and operates drillships, semi-submersible rigs, and jack-up rigs for operations to ultra-deepwater in benign and harsh environments.

