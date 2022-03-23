ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ImmunityBio Inc. is a late-clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing therapies which drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems. ImmunityBio Inc., formerly known as NantKwest Inc., is based in CULVER CITY, Calif. “

Shares of ImmunityBio stock traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $6.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,105,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,980. ImmunityBio has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $38.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.31.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBRX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 142.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 115,265 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ImmunityBio in the second quarter valued at $1,734,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 46.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after acquiring an additional 155,215 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 11.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 19.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio Company Profile (Get Rating)

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

