TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ) Trading 0.8% Higher

TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.26 and last traded at $29.26. 168 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.03.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.40.

Get TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ – Get Rating) by 73.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,118 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.