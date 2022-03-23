iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEI) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEI – Get Rating) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $122.21 and last traded at $122.23. 2,139,569 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 1,637,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.60.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.62 and its 200-day moving average is $128.02.

