Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ISEM) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ISEM – Get Rating) was up 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.57 and last traded at $25.57. Approximately 3,035 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 8,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.09.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.28.
