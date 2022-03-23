Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Buys 7,500 Shares of Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Acquisition were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,870,000. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Ares Acquisition by 168.1% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 2,299,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ares Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $9.77. 558,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,361. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77. Ares Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $10.00.

Ares Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

