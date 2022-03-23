Latin Metals (CVE:LMS) Trading Down 7.4%

Shares of Latin Metals Inc. (CVE:LMS – Get Rating) dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 6,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 28,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
The company has a market capitalization of C$7.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.
Latin Metals Company Profile (CVE:LMS)
