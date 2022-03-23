Latin Metals (CVE:LMS) Trading Down 7.4%

Shares of Latin Metals Inc. (CVE:LMS – Get Rating) dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 6,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 28,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a market capitalization of C$7.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

Get Latin Metals alerts:

Latin Metals Company Profile (CVE:LMS)

Latin Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Organullo project consisting of eight mines and Ana Maria project, which covers an area of 10,000 hectares situated in Salta Province; the Mina Angela property comprising 44 mineral concessions located in Chubut Province; and El Quemado project consisting of 7,959 hectares in 19 claims located in Salta Province.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Latin Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latin Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.