CHP Merger (NASDAQ:CHPM) Trading Up 0.1%

CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.17 and last traded at $10.16. Approximately 301,182 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 176% from the average daily volume of 109,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHPM. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CHP Merger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in CHP Merger by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in CHP Merger by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 610,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after buying an additional 181,722 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of CHP Merger by 408.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 350,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 281,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CHP Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. 71.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHP Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses with a focus on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States.

