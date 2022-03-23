Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Trading 1.7% Higher

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating) traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $130.16 and last traded at $130.16. 21 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.02.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Cargojet from C$201.00 to C$203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cargojet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.83.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.88 and its 200 day moving average is $142.06.
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
