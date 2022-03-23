Goldmoney (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) Shares Up 1.3%

Shares of Goldmoney Inc. (OTCMKTS:XAUMF – Get Rating) shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.59 and last traded at $1.59. 1,540 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 28,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.74.

About Goldmoney (OTCMKTS:XAUMF)

Goldmoney Inc operates as a precious metal financial service and technology company worldwide. It is involved in the custody and storage of physical precious metals through Goldmoney.com online platform; and gold and silver collateralized lending and borrowing through LendBorrowTrust.com, as well as coin retailing and lending.

