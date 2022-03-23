ODUWA (OWC) Market Capitalization Tops $684,856.97

ODUWA (OWC) traded down 58.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 22nd. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $684,856.97 and $7,468.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ODUWA has traded 56.5% lower against the US dollar. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000388 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,172.17 or 0.99979542 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00066110 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00022269 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001977 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00016091 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OWCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.