Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $29,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $448,149.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $386,771.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CL traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.50. 4,957,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,268,352. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.31%.

A number of research firms have commented on CL. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

