Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) vs. Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA) Head to Head Review

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) and Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Bitfarms alerts:

14.7% of Bitfarms shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bitfarms and Clikia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitfarms 5.84% 5.95% 4.95% Clikia N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bitfarms and Clikia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitfarms $34.70 million 21.63 -$16.29 million ($0.01) -375.00 Clikia N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A

Clikia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bitfarms.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bitfarms and Clikia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitfarms 0 0 1 0 3.00 Clikia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bitfarms currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 113.33%. Given Bitfarms’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bitfarms is more favorable than Clikia.

Summary

Bitfarms beats Clikia on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bitfarms (Get Rating)

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. It also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also provides hosting of third-party mining hardware. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Clikia (Get Rating)

Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.