Brokerages Anticipate Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Will Post Earnings of -$2.74 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.74) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.96) and the highest estimate coming in at ($2.40). Hawaiian posted earnings per share of ($3.85) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full year earnings of ($2.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.34) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.58 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 63.40% and a negative net margin of 9.07%. Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was up 230.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.71) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HA shares. StockNews.com raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Cowen raised Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

In other news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $48,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Hawaiian by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hawaiian by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HA traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $945.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 2.02. Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $31.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.63.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes. The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

