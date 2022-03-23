Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Rating) traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.23. 64,447 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 76,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.21.

Bunker Hill Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BHLL)

Bunker Hill Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. It holds an option agreement to acquire interest in the Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho.

