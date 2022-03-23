LUXCoin Price Hits $0.0118 (LUX)

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. One LUXCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded 43.5% higher against the US dollar. LUXCoin has a market cap of $155,344.07 and $13.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,172.17 or 0.99979542 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00066110 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.22 or 0.00315839 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.24 or 0.00135709 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00010940 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $113.22 or 0.00268422 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005171 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00029843 BTC.

LUXCoin Coin Profile

LUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 14,160,143 coins and its circulating supply is 13,152,910 coins. LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LuxCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the PHI1612 algorithm (built from; Skein, JH, Cubehash, Fugue, Streebog and Echo). Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

