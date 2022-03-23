Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) Trading Down 2%

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $151.00 and last traded at $151.00. Approximately 886 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.05.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.71.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.87%.

Exchange Bank engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Real Estate-Commercial, Real Estate-Construction, Commercial, Loans and Receivables, Lease Financing, and Consumer. The Real Estate-Commercial segment consists of loans used to finance the acquisition of commercial real property.

