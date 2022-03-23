China Resources Cement (OTCMKTS:CARCY) Trading Down 9.4%

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Rating) shares dropped 9.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.02 and last traded at $25.02. Approximately 101 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.61.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

China Resources Cement Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CARCY)

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells cement, concrete and related products and services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete.

