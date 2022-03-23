Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Shares Down 4.2%

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) shares fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.63 and last traded at $3.74. 1,667 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 2,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

Several research firms have issued reports on BGAOY. Citigroup downgraded Proximus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group raised Proximus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Proximus from €18.00 ($19.78) to €19.00 ($20.88) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Proximus from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Get Proximus alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average of $3.87.

Proximus SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates its business through the following segments: Consumer Business Unit (CBU); Enterprise Business Unit (EBU); Technology Unit (TEC); Wholesale Unit (WU); International Carrier Services (ICS); and Staff and Support (S&S). The CBU segment sells voice products and services, internet and television, both on fixed mobile networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Proximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.