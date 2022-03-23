Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 18.5% during the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 103,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after buying an additional 16,210 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 373,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,024,000 after acquiring an additional 31,213 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.8% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.2% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMP traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.63. 699,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,747. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 35.54%. The business had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.0375 per share. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MMP shares. Morgan Stanley cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.64.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of the common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

