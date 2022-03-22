GeoCoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,457.00 (GEO)

GeoCoin (GEO) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. GeoCoin has a market cap of $443,545.34 and approximately $1,457.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeoCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GeoCoin has traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GeoCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,283.64 or 1.00057737 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $121.35 or 0.00287167 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00066014 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00023236 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00014592 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000977 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

GeoCoin Coin Profile

GeoCoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GEOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for GeoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.