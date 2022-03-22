iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Bought by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $78.06. 2,859,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,563,465. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $85.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.18.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.