Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fulton Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. It provides retail and commercial banking and investment management and trust services in central and eastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey, northern Maryland and southern Delaware through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Fulton Bank, Lebanon Valley Farmers Bank, Swineford National Bank, Lafayette Ambassador Bank, FNB Bank, N.A., Great Valley Bank, Hagerstown Trust Company, Delaware National Bank, The Bank of Gloucester County, The Woodstown National Bank & Trust Company, and The Peoples Bank of Elkton. “

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price target on Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Fulton Financial stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,435. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Fulton Financial has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.75.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 27.63%. The company had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fulton Financial will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 10,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $186,155.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FULT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 387,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 17,336 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 48.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 566,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,938,000 after purchasing an additional 184,889 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 17.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 460,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 68,677 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 43.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,996 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $803,000. 62.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

