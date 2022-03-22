Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,225 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kirkland’s were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KIRK. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,415,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,197,000 after purchasing an additional 220,463 shares during the last quarter. Osmium Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 1,254,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,099,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 907,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 270,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 239,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 73,623 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

Separately, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Kirkland’s in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

In other Kirkland’s news, major shareholder John Hartnett Lewis bought 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.71 per share, with a total value of $1,086,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KIRK stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.50. 399,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.78. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $34.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.56.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.28. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 3.95%.

Kirkland’s Profile (Get Rating)

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.