Orient Walt (HTDF) Market Capitalization Hits $726,862.20

Orient Walt (HTDF) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Orient Walt coin can currently be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Orient Walt has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Orient Walt has a market cap of $726,862.20 and $48,897.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00048469 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,959.54 or 0.07005743 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,330.36 or 1.00203370 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00043826 BTC.

Orient Walt Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks?Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Orient Walt Coin Trading

