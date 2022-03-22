AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter worth $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in AbbVie by 530.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total transaction of $2,223,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,129 shares of company stock valued at $11,746,846. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Redburn Partners began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $160.01. 5,724,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,090,627. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.56 and a 200 day moving average of $127.10. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.05 and a fifty-two week high of $160.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

AbbVie Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.