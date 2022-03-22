Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell Sells 1,302 Shares

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 1,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $28,657.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CDMO traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $22.06. 374,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,178. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 137.88 and a beta of 2.20. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $34.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 27.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $990,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 148.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,372,000 after acquiring an additional 357,664 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,293,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices in the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 23.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 14,918 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Avid Bioservices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

