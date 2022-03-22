GYEN (GYEN) One Day Volume Hits $348,237.00

GYEN (GYEN) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One GYEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. GYEN has a total market cap of $22.66 million and $348,237.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GYEN has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00048636 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,982.15 or 0.07026297 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,391.85 or 0.99880169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00044064 BTC.

GYEN Coin Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

Buying and Selling GYEN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

