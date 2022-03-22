Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Booking by 9.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,524,551,000 after acquiring an additional 122,091 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,530,252,000 after acquiring an additional 14,328 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Booking by 3.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 384,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,192,000 after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Booking by 57.4% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,189,000 after acquiring an additional 139,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 5.8% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 302,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,649,000 after acquiring an additional 16,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Booking from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,560.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Booking from $3,400.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,512.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,720.81.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $40.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,201.96. The stock had a trading volume of 268,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,282. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,331.13 and its 200 day moving average is $2,360.06. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,796.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market cap of $90.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.31, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 87.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

