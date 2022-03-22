APYSwap Price Up 5.1% Over Last Week (APYS)

APYSwap (APYS) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One APYSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0556 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, APYSwap has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. APYSwap has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $88,266.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00047669 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,960.12 or 0.06985444 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,248.06 or 0.99699191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00044438 BTC.

About APYSwap

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

