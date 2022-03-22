Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 890 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NET. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680,274 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,639,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.61.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total transaction of $5,739,300.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total transaction of $2,287,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 501,920 shares of company stock worth $52,207,516 over the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NET traded up $10.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,076,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,317,762. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.25 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.39 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.53.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

